Sebastian Stan Claims People Were 'Too Afraid' To Talk About Trump Film With Him For Actors On Actors Series

Sebastian Stan has claimed he was forced to pull out of an interview for Variety’s Actors On Actors series as he was unable to find a star willing to join him on camera.
The Emmy nominee is currently at the centre of awards buzz following his performance as a young Donald Trump in the polarising film The Apprentice.
Despite the acclaim for his performance, Sebastian has claimed he was unable to find a co-star for Actors On Actors in the wake of the election.
Speaking at a screening of The Apprentice earlier this week, Sebastian claimed that privately, he’d received “rave” reviews from “some of the biggest actors, directors, producers and writers” in Hollywood
“But then, for instance, I had an offer to do Variety Actors On Actors this Friday. And I couldn’t find another actor to do it with me,” he continued. “They were too afraid to talk about this movie, so I couldn’t do it.
“And it doesn’t matter – that’s OK, that’s not to point the finger at anybody, I’ve [been able] to do a lot of great things. We couldn’t get past the publicists who were the people representing [the actors] because [they were] too afraid to talk about this movie.
“And that’s when I think we lose the situation. If it really becomes that fear or that discomfort to talk about this then we’re really going to have a problem.”
Trump previously made no secret of his feelings towards the film about him, branding the project “fake”, “classless”, “cheap”, “defamatory” and “politically disgusting”.
The Apprentice is still available to watch in select UK cinemas now.