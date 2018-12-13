China Confirms Second Canadian Man Detained Following Arrest Of Huawei Executive

China has confirmed it has detained a second Canadian man in what appears to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a top executive of telecommunications giant Huawei.

Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur who is one of the only Westerners to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has not made contact with Canada’s Global Affairs department since being questioned, the department said on Wednesday.

Spavor’s disappearance follows China’s detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig in Beijing earlier this week.

China said it had detained the two Canadian men on suspicion of “endangering national security” after they were taken into custody on Monday.

Lu said Canada has been informed of the detentions, but declined to say whether the men have been provided with lawyers. He said they are being handled separately.

Canada’s Global Affairs spokesman Guillaume Berube said earlier: “We have been unable to make contact (with Spavor) since he let us know he was being questioned by Chinese authorities.”

“We are working very hard to ascertain his whereabouts and we continue to raise this with the Chinese government.”

Spavor is a fluent Korean speaker with longstanding ties to the North through his company, Paektu Cultural Exchange.

He was instrumental in bringing NBA player Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang in 2013 and has organised a number of tours and joint cultural projects with the North since then.

His disappearance sparked immediate concern in the circle of people who travel to North Korea. Acquaintances said he was due in Seoul on Monday, but never showed up.