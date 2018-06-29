British Geological Society A graph from the British Geological Society showing the magnitude 2.4 tremor on Friday

Earthquakes are hitting Surrey for the first time in 40 years, according to scientists.

The county has been hit by tremors twice in a week with the latest taking place at a magnitude of 2.4 at 6.54am in Newdigate on Friday, hitting a depth of three miles (5km), the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

It took place in the same area as a 2.6 magnitude tremor at 1.30pm on Wednesday which caused “a few seconds of rumbling and shaking”.

This followed one on a similar scale in April.

BGS seismologist Richard Luckett said there is a “constant stream” of small earthquakes over most parts of the UK on a regular basis, adding: “There’s no reason why Surrey should be any different.