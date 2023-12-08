Selena Gomez Drops The ‘Facts’ About Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Selena Gomez has opened up about her reported relationship with Benny Blanco as she gave her thoughts on the producer in a series of Instagram comments this week.

The singer responded “facts” to a post by @popfactions about her apparent romance with Blanco, who co-produced her song “Single Soon,” and appeared to reveal that she’s been dating him for six months.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote under a post on her fan page @selenagomezbr2.0.

She went on to declare that Blanco has been “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her and “still better than anyone” she’s ever been with.

Gomez, in updates via Instagram Stories on Thursday, also shared a snap of her with someone who appears to be Blanco, as well as a separate picture featuring a sparkly ring with the letter B.

Another fan page, @syrian_selenator, pointed to a clip from the singer’s show “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays,” where she revealed that she has a “crush on someone.”

Gomez and Blanco have known each other for a number of years, working together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough” alongside Tainy and J Balvin.

The singer, in the music video for the song, wears pyjamas while the producer rocks a teddy bear costume as the two dance on top of a massive bed.

Blanco has co-produced other songs for Gomez, as well, including “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness.”

The two have sparked dating rumours over the past few weeks when they increasingly began to interact over social media, Glamour noted, while Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, recently began following Blanco on Instagram.