Selena Gomez Cosies Up To Hilarious Meme Of Herself Wrapped In A Blanket

Selena Gomez Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Selena Gomez is proving that she’s pretty comfy making fun of herself.

Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building star’s friend, Dominic J West, posted a candid photo of her to his Instagram Story.

The photo shows Selena wrapped in a blanket and staring elusively off-camera — giving the snap a somewhat dramatic effect.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez in new photo. pic.twitter.com/d3l8B8j7qz — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2023

On Sunday, the photo was shared by the entertainment account Pop Base on X, formerly known as Twitter, and people’s imaginations went wild.

The photo quickly became a hilarious meme — and it seems Selena enjoyed the jokes.

So much so that she shared two of her favourites on her Instagram Stories on Monday. Here are the two tweets she shared on her account:

my mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in mexico, this was taken during a year without rain pic.twitter.com/dXwnblEoU3 — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 14, 2023

Advertisement

horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying https://t.co/SjpEvw6hvt — ponk (@buwygibrd) August 14, 2023

And because Selena was not a wet blanket about this sleeper hit of a meme, here are a few more — and they’re anything but a snooze.

Rose the morning after the ship sank https://t.co/xVeFYBtqkD — Robin 💖✨️ (@_Robin_C_) August 14, 2023

Me waking up first on the friend trip https://t.co/hOz0uXYV9M — Lucas P. Johnson (@LucasPJohn) August 14, 2023

Me when I’m wfh and I send 1 email https://t.co/vrauXgBYFX — Ambi (@JerseyShade) August 14, 2023

Advertisement

me everytime i go to the beach and look at the water , thinking about what decisions led me to this exact moment https://t.co/B9lrRRBpDk — shah ش (@theshahnama) August 14, 2023

looking like ana de armas at the end of knives out https://t.co/BqupHt4ITL pic.twitter.com/Ik2PLwGcnq — jess (taylor’s version) (@jessieferg) August 14, 2023

that one boy that hangs out with the mom at the all boys sleepover https://t.co/TMhSGDUZms — uncle gworl (@_uncle_gworl) August 14, 2023

Mom’s on Christmas morning watching their kids opening gifts they told them they weren’t getting https://t.co/7BOesfQg7r — Selena’s Defense Attorney (fan account) (@imthebrownboy) August 14, 2023

Me, being deeply reflective on the morning of my birthday: https://t.co/yPke5w6dST — issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) August 14, 2023

Advertisement

me on my five hours break after writing the title of my essay https://t.co/pd45Co8cKG — ✧.* (@SLAYLLENA) August 14, 2023

me resting after a 4 hour nap https://t.co/rUrhopfLTO — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) August 14, 2023