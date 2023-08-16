Selena Gomez Cosies Up To Hilarious Meme Of Herself Wrapped In A Blanket

Selena Gomez is proving that she’s pretty comfy making fun of herself.
Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building star’s friend, Dominic J West, posted a candid photo of her to his Instagram Story.
The photo shows Selena wrapped in a blanket and staring elusively off-camera — giving the snap a somewhat dramatic effect.
On Sunday, the photo was shared by the entertainment account Pop Base on X, formerly known as Twitter, and people’s imaginations went wild.
The photo quickly became a hilarious meme — and it seems Selena enjoyed the jokes.
So much so that she shared two of her favourites on her Instagram Stories on Monday. Here are the two tweets she shared on her account:
And because Selena was not a wet blanket about this sleeper hit of a meme, here are a few more — and they’re anything but a snooze.