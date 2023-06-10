Selena Gomez Hilariously Yells To Football Players That She's Single

Selena Gomez apparently took some shots of her own while attending a football game.

The singer and actor posted a TikTok video Thursday that showed her sitting on the sidelines of a field and yelling toward the players, “I’m single!”

“I’m just a little high maintenance,” she can be heard saying. “But I’ll love you so much!”

“The struggle man lol,” Gomez captioned the post.

Selena Gomez attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California. via Associated Press

Advertisement

The Only Murders in the Building actor has talked about her dating life on several occasions over the years.

She said in a 2020 video for Apple Music that dating is “so cliché.”

“Everyone dates everyone,” she stated. “It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it’s because it’s safe, right? You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through.”

Recently, Gomez was romantically linked to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, with rumours swirling in March that the two were dating. But based on her declaration on the football field, it seems unlikely that the pair are in a relationship now.

The Rare singer famously dated Justin Bieber on and off for several years before he got married in 2018.

Advertisement

Gomez and Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, have been embroiled in social media-driven drama for years over their ties to the Peaches singer. In March, Gomez begged her fans to stop bullying and threatening the model after people accused her and TV personality Kylie Jenner of mocking Gomez online.