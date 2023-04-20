Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Coming Through 'Hardest' And 'Saddest' Times Of Her Life In 2023

Hailey Bieber at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party earlier this year Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has said she’s come through some of the “saddest” and “hardest” moments of her life in the past few months.

In a series of candid Instagram posts, the model and media personality said events in her personal life in 2023 had left her feeling “fragile to say the least”.

Advertisement

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she told her followers. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.

“And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

A screenshot of Hailey's Instagram post Instagram/Hailey Bieber

She continued: “Let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.

“Let’s just be there for people… let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber quietly cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice world tour, which had previously been postponed on a number of occasions on medical grounds.

Justin and Hailey Bieber in New York earlier this year MEGA via Getty Images

Hailey also found herself at the centre of much conversation online, after many people inferred that a photo of her and her friend Kylie Jenner was a subtle dig at her husband’s ex, Selena Gomez.

A month later, Selena issued a statement urging her fans to stop bombarding Hailey with death threats, insisting: “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.