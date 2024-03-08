Selena Gomez Praises Benny Blanco’s ‘Emotional Endurance’ In Sweet Birthday Post

Selena Gomez gushed over her new love, Benny Blanco, in a sweet note she penned in honor of his 36th birthday.

“Happy birthday baby!” the Wolves singer captioned an Instagram post on Friday, which included a carousel of photos and videos of the two.

“Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me,” she said, adding, “I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹.”

Blanco responded to the post with five emojis, writing” 🥹💕🥰💋❤️.”

It’s not the first time Gomez has gushed over her new love, who she officially went public with in December.

The Only Murders In The Building actor opened up about her relationship with Blanco during an Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you, and I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” Gomez said in February.

“But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it,” she continued. “So it’s awesome.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco watching the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 3. Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Gomez confirmed she and Blanco were linked last year while responding to various Instagram posts in December.

She called Blanco “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her while commenting on the fan page @selenagomezbr2.0., and said he was “still better than anyone” she’s ever been with.