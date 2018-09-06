The Government has scrapped plans to give 2.7million self-employed workers a tax cut, claiming the proposed changes would have resulted in higher state pension payments for workers earning lower amounts.

Reversing plans to reduce National Insurance Contributions (NICs) represents a U-turn by Chancellor Philip Hammond on a ‘white van man’ tax break announced by his predecessor George Osborne in 2016.

The announcement was made in a written ministerial statement - rather than the floor of the Commons - posted late on Thursday afternoon when most MPs are returning to their constituencies.

“Having listened to those likely to be affected by this change we have concluded that it would not be right to proceed during this parliament, given the negative impacts it could have on some of the lowest earning in our society,” a written statement to the House explained.

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell hit back at the plan shortly after the statement was published, calling the decision “a betrayal of the self-employed”.

“Despite earning significantly lower today than they were in 2010, the self employed now face further tax rises while giant corporations see their tax bills slashed,” he tweeted.