Universal Credit Treats Self-Employed Workers Unfairly, MPs Find

The crisis-hit benefits system of Universal Credit treats the self-employed unfairly and endangers budding businesses, MPs have warned.

A new report from the Commons Work and Pensions Committee found the flagship benefit reform is “designed with little regard for the reality of self-employed work”, such as window-cleaning and hairdressing.

Despite five million people registered as working for themselves, the report said the self-employed could miss out on support worth as much as £2,500 a year when compared to an employed person with similar income.

The MPs added that despite former Prime Minister David Cameron’s encouragement to Britons to “make a job, not take a job”, Universal Credit – introduced during Cameron’s reign at No10 – poses a “very real risk” to entrepreneurship.

Universal Credit brings together six benefits, including tax credits, into one monthly payment.

It has been plagued by problems with its roll-out, such as a now-scrapped six week wait for first payments, and was the subject of a £1.5bn U-turn by the government last year to fix the issues.

The system will be used to administer in-work benefits to millions, but rules affecting claimants who are self-employed are being described as “inherently unfair”.

One rule, dubbed the minimum income floor (MIF), requires the self-employed to prove they earn at least the national minimum wage for 35 hours consistently each month to receive top-ups such as tax credits.

Critics have said the MIF does not reflect the reality of running a seasonal business.

Nicola Smith, who runs a toy shop in Kendal, told HuffPost UK last year how her small store relies on Christmas trading to make a profit.

But despite this, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) officials said she would need to prove she earned above the MIF throughout the year when she eventually moved onto Universal Credit. It’s a requirement she described as impossible to meet, especially during quieter months.