Self-Love Is In, According To Dating Experts

When you’re looking for The One, prioritising your own desires often comes second. You’re so focused on putting your best foot forward and impressing the person you’re dating that you can forget what you actually want.

However, it appears that singles now are thinking about themselves when they’re entering the dating game.

The majority (80%) of young singles consider self-love a top priority, with a further 79% wanting potential partners to do the same, according to new research from Tinder, which has launched its first ever global brand campaign, “It Starts With a Swipe”.

This generation of daters wants more for themselves, however they don’t want to add too much pressure whilst trying to meet someone new.

Young daters want to embrace new experiences whilst rejecting traditional ways of dating. For 56% of young daters, the term “hook up” is outdated or means something different to them than it does for older generations. “Hooking up”, however young singles define it, is simply part of the dating process, and a way to explore a connection without the pressures of labels, not something to be ashamed or secretive about.

However, women aren’t that open to the idea of sleeping with someone on the first date. While over 70% of men are open to sex on the first date, 61% of women are not, according to a survey by sexual wellness brand Lovehoney.

There are plenty more interesting dating trends already emerging in 2023.

For example, more young people are identifying as being a part of the LGBTQIA community and 33% of those surveyed believe that sexuality is more fluid.

Whilst some are on the lookout for more serious relationships, including friendships, ‘Situationships’ have also become the norm now.

If you look at the dating culture about a decade ago, it was very different. Casual relationships were prevalent, but that didn’t mean that regular relationships had no shot.

“Meeting someone new is always exciting. What’s interesting for me is how adeptly young daters are making way for a low-pressure, no stereotypes, zero-labels approach that opens them up to new types of relationships,” said Paul Brunson, Tinder’s expert in relationship insights.

If you want to use social media to your advantage, you might want to update your Instagram profile. According to a study conducted by TGI Fridays, 50% of Brits refuse to go on a date with someone unless they’ve seen and/or liked their social media profile.