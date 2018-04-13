Self-Tinting Contact Lenses Are Now A Real Thing

Self-tinting contact lenses are about to become a real thing that you can buy with real money. Johnson & Johnson have been developing the new state-of-the-art contact lenses for the last few years and have finally created a contact lens that can darken almost instantly upon contact with direct sunlight.

Taking almost a decade to develop these photochromatic lenses can be reused for up to two weeks. While it’s not clear which technology the company has employed it’s likely that due to the plastic construction of the contact lens it will be using organic photochromatic molecules. If this is the case, inside each lens will contain an organic molecule that, when exposed to UV light, will undergo a chemical process that in turn increases the amount of light that the lenses absorb. The process is completely reversible and Johnson & Johnson say that the transition between light to dark is “quick” and “seamless”.