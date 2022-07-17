Send Your Children To School In The Heatwave, Parents Told

Rail networks have warned people to only travel if necessary on these days, more ambulance call handlers have been drafted in and people are being asked to look out for vulnerable neighbours.

However, No.10 has warned schools against closing because of the risk that unsupervised children could come to harm in the heat.

Asked if parents should keep children home for a couple of days, Raab told Sky News: “Look, we’re coming to the end of the school term anyway.

“But I think making sure young children get the education they need is really important, particularly after the pandemic, and the schools are well placed to deal with that.”