Checks for hidden cameras in public toilets will be carried out daily in Seoul, officials in South Korea have announced.

“Spy cam porn” is a huge problem in the country, with more than 6,000 cases reported to the police last year.

At present, toilets in the capital city are checked once a month, with 50 government workers employed specifically to carry out the searches – but they have never managed to find any cameras.

As a result, the city government is set to increase its efforts by getting the 8,000 other workers who maintain and clean the toilets daily to start checking them.

The move, first reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap, comes following growing public anger against the rise in spy cam porn.

Difficulty in catching perpetrators stems from the fact it’s possible for the cameras to be fitted and removed in just 15 minutes. Obtained footage is then illegally posted online.

So far this year, there have been four protests about the issue in Seoul, with 40,000 attending the most recent demonstration in early August.