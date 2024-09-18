Feeling Unmotivated Right Now? Blame The Month

miniseries via Getty Images

My first thought on waking this morning was “ugh, I can’t wait to get back to sleep again tonight”.

Contrast this to sunnier, happier, more productive August me, who took up 6am workouts and made her own sourdough, and the September version of myself is looking pretty drab and unmotivated.

But at least I can comfort myself: everything, it seems, slumps this month.

“The month of September has been, on average, the worst month for the stock market going back more than a century,” NPR writes.

Over half of workers feel demotivated after summer ends too, Forbes reports.

We’re even less likely to work out in autumn. But why does it feel like our motivation takes a tumble as soon as the first leaf does?

Part of it may be down to seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

“Significant” SAD affects about 3% of the UK population, the Royal College Of Psychiatrists (RCOP) says.

The depression-like symptoms may come about thanks to the lack of light in colder months.

“If you have SAD, you may find it hard to wake up on a winter’s morning and can often feel sleepy during the day,” the RCOP says, adding that ”you may crave chocolate and high carbohydrate foods, such as white bread or sugary foods”.

Though the NHS says symptoms tend to be worse in December, January and February, SAD can start as early as September.

Then, there’s the post-summer (and potentially post-holiday) blues.

Dr Sherylin Thompson, a counselling psychologist, told the BBC: “After a period of relaxation there’s the stress of a new academic year, or work getting busy, but also healthy routines and habits.”

“It can be worse if you’re feeling stuck in the routine, and haven’t got a choice, but it can be a chance to change things,” the doctor added.

As if all that wasn’t enough, there are also additional work demands.

For many industries, the rapidly approaching Q4 is the most financially important, and knowing the added demands are coming can summon that “back-to-school” feeling.

Add kids’ school routines into the mix and it’s no wonder autumn “to-do lists... are never-ending,” psychologist Dr Lalitaa Suglani told Stylist.

“This can emotionally and psychologically impact our internal systems which in turn has an impact on our mood.”

What can I do about it?

Even though it’s the last thing you’re likely in the mood for, staying active and social in the cooler months is key to staying mentally healthy.

“When the days are shorter, it is important to make a clear routine about when we’re going to fit in exercise, get to the gym, see our friends,” clinical psychologist Dr Camilla Rosan told the BBC.

If you can, enjoy the season’s beautiful leaves while they’re still around, Dr Suglani told Stylist.

“Research suggests the importance of being in nature on our mental health, so try to get out in daylight as this is when your brain will produce melatonin and serotonin which will result in a better night’s sleep and reduce the autumn mood slump,” she shared.

Lastly, the NHS says you should see a GP as soon as possible if you’re experiencing symptoms of SAD and are struggling to cope.

