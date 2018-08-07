Serena Williams Opens Up About Postpartum Emotions: ‘I Felt Like I Was Not A Good Mom'

Serena Williams has spoken out about “postpartum emotions” she has experienced following the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, describing challenges she has faced since becoming a mother 11 months ago.

The 36-year-old tennis star shared an Instagram post on Monday with a candid caption about mood changes and how she learnt her feelings were “totally normal”.

“Last week was not easy for me,” Williams admitted, one week on from what many have dubbed the greatest defeat of her career to Johanna Konta at the Silicon Valley Classic. “Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I was just in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.

“I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters; my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.”