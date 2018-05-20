The evening reception for the royal wedding may have taken place behind closed doors, but thanks to social media, we still got a sneak peek at what some of the guests were wearing.
600 people were present in St George’s Chapel to watch the couple say their vows but just 250 were in attendance at Frogmore House, where the evening bash was held.
With a couple of hours to spare between the daytime event and the party, the lucky guests headed back to their hotels and changed into evening wear.
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian were among the famous faces who bagged an invite to both bashes and the tennis ace shared some snaps of her second outfit on Instagram:
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s good friend Priyanka Chopra swapped her custom-made Vivienne Westwood suit for a Dior dress and her stylist couldn’t resist sharing some (absolutely stunning) pictures:
Other guests at the evening event included Amal and George Clooney but as the couple don’t use social media, we won’t be seeing their outfits anytime soon.
Meghan and Harry made their way to the reception in a vintage Jaguar, with the bride sporting a custom-made Stella McCartney gown for the bash.
She was also wearing a huge aquamarine ring, which appears to be a jewel once owned by Princess Diana.