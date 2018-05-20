The evening reception for the royal wedding may have taken place behind closed doors, but thanks to social media, we still got a sneak peek at what some of the guests were wearing.

600 people were present in St George’s Chapel to watch the couple say their vows but just 250 were in attendance at Frogmore House, where the evening bash was held.

With a couple of hours to spare between the daytime event and the party, the lucky guests headed back to their hotels and changed into evening wear.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian were among the famous faces who bagged an invite to both bashes and the tennis ace shared some snaps of her second outfit on Instagram: