If You’re A Serial Procrastinator, Try These 20 Products To Get Focused

Looking for ways to up your productivity – this is a good place to start.

While we all put off tasks from time to time, chronic procrastination can have a seriously negative impact on your life, from your relationships to your work life. Sigh.

The chances are that you’re aware that procrastination is holding you back, and yet you can’t seem to move past it. You want to stop putting stuff off and start actually getting things done but you just can’t seem to manage it.

The truth is that it’s a vicious cycle that’s exceedingly difficult to pull yourself out of. The good news is that there are tools that can help boost your productivity. And with that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the essentials you need to focus.

1
Valeza Bakolli / Via Buzzfeed
This sunrise alarm clock
Start the day off right with this sunrise alarm clock that wakes you up gradually and naturally.
Get it from Amazon for £42.99
2
Amazon
This wall calendar to plan out your month ahead
Increase your productivity with this 2022-2023 wall calendar, which will allow you to plan out your month ahead.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
3
Amazon
This daily organiser pad
Be more thorough as you plan your to-do list for the day with this daily organiser.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
4
Amazon
This productivity planner
Take it even further and plan out your short and long term goals with this planner. It helps you prioritise each of your tasks and even has a productivity score for you to fill out each day!
Get it from Amazon for £32
5
Amazon
These silicone ear plugs
Block out the outdoor noises (or loud family members) with these reusable silicone ear plugs.
Get four pairs from Amazon for £4.98
6
Amazon
These noise-cancelling headphones (in seven different colours
Drown the noises out even further with these wireless headphones. These always work a dream for me when I need to bang out some work with zero interruptions.
Get them from Amazon for £24.99
7
Amazon
This heated neck massager
It's a lot easier to be productive when you're comfortable, and this heated massager is definitely a way to feel pampered as you get on with some work.
Get it from Amazon for £39.99
8
Amazon
This USB mouse
I am so much more comfortable using this mouse over my laptop trackpad. I always get so much more work done too!
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
9
Amazon
A wireless keyboard for WFH
A wireless keyboard like this one is pretty handy too. You can snuggle up on the sofa and put the keyboard on your lap for the ultimate WFH setup.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
10
Amazon
This miracle cleaning paste
Get your home cleaning done with way less faff by using this cleaning paste from The Pink Stuff for pretty much everything.
Get it from Amazon for £6.87
11
Amazon
This extended microfibre duster
Speaking of cleaning, this duster will help you reach those awkward places with minimal effort.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
12
Amazon
This super supportive seat cushion
This cushion will make sure you're well supported and comfy as you work, which is a big help.
Get it from Amazon for £28.99
13
Amazon
These ergonomic wrist supports
Keep your wrists well supported with these supports for both your keyboard and mouse.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
14
Amazon
The ultimate WFH kit
Create a more organised work environment with this WFH kit, which includes desk, chair, laptop stand, desk lamp, and extended mouse mat.
Get the set from Amazon for £148.80
15
Amazon
This acrylic organiser
Organise your vanity with this organiser, which will help to keep everything nice and neat.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
16
Amazon
This ergonomic foot stool
If you spend most of your day at a desk, keep your feet well rested on this ergonomic stool.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
17
Amazon
This book that helps to improve your focus
Get yourself in the right mindset with this book that helps to aids mental clarity in as little as three weeks! It's available in a paperback version and on Kindle.
Get it from Amazon for £11.75
18
Amazon
These coloured sticky note flags
Take organisation to a whole new level with these coloured sticky notes. Is it just me that geeks out over these?
Get 980 tabs from Amazon for £4.99
19
Amazon
This file organiser
Keep on top of your paperwork with this organiser that has a whopping 24 pockets, and comes with a folder, tags, and paperclips.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
20
Amazon
These clear plastic organisers
Everyone has those chaotic drawers, and you can organise yours with these clear plastic organisers.
Get 14 pieces from Amazon for £16.99
