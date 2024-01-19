LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Thursday spotlighted just some of the “embarrassing mistakes” that Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, has made during writer E Jean Carroll’s new defamation trial against the former president.

One flub stood out in particular to the Late Night comedian.

Meyers noted how US District Judge Lewis Kaplan became infuriated with Habba over “a ridiculous motion for mistrial” after Caroll’s lawyer objected to Habba’s line of questioning.

Kaplan responded, “Denied and the jury will disregard everything Miss Habba just said.”

Meyers commented, “Man, that is brutal.”

Habba is “so bad at this the judge is basically telling the jury, ‘Just pretend she’s not here,’” he added. “The judge is talking about her the way you talk to your kids about the weird guy on the subway.”