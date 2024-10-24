“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday talked about how Donald Trump’s antics during the home stretch of the 2024 election have, at times, felt like a fever dream.

A case in point, said Meyers, was the GOP nominee’s proud showing off of a “French Fries Certification” pin during a presser in North Carolina that was supposed to be about the recovery effort following Hurricane Helene.

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) gave Trump the trinket in honor of the former president’s earlier photo op at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

Advertisement

After airing footage of Trump displaying the pin, Meyers asked if the clip was real or just imagined because of a fever.

“That was real? Fuck me,” he answered himself.