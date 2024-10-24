NewsDonald TrumpPoliticsSeth Meyers

‘That Was Real?!? F**k Me’: Seth Meyers Can’t Believe Donald Trump’s Latest Stunt

The “Late Night” comedian riffed on the fever dream nature of the 2024 election.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday talked about how Donald Trump’s antics during the home stretch of the 2024 election have, at times, felt like a fever dream.

A case in point, said Meyers, was the GOP nominee’s proud showing off of a “French Fries Certification” pin during a presser in North Carolina that was supposed to be about the recovery effort following Hurricane Helene.

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) gave Trump the trinket in honor of the former president’s earlier photo op at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

After airing footage of Trump displaying the pin, Meyers asked if the clip was real or just imagined because of a fever.

“That was real? Fuck me,” he answered himself.

Watch Meyers’ monologue here:

