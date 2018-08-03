Seth Rogen Apologises For Use Of Blackface In Production Of New Film 'Good Boys'

Seth Rogen has issued a statement of apology for the seeming use of blackface on the set of his new film ‘Good Boys’.

The actor serves as a producer on the project and TMZ obtained an image that shows a stand-in for child actor Keith L Williams on set, having had his skin tone darkened.

The US website also claims the child was also put in an Afro wig and a fat suit in order to pass as 11-year-old Keith. Although the stand-in actor was also black, his face was darkened to more closely match Williams’ skin colour under the studio lighting.