Ambulances Called Out 80 Times A Day For Severe Morning Sickness, Study Suggests

The ambulance service is called 80 times a day by pregnant women suffering from severe morning sickness because they don’t receive sufficient help from their GP, a study has revealed.

Many women return to their GP up to seven times because they aren’t being offered medicine to curb the sickness – instead, they’ve been told to try alternative remedies such as chewing ginger, the analysis found.

Roger Gadsby, of the University of Warwick, who led the study, said that if a woman goes to see her doctor, the likely implication is that the “milder home remedy treatments” have not been effective. “If you’re having six hours of nausea a day, one or two vomits, going home and resting or taking ginger is just not appropriate,” he said, according to The Times.

