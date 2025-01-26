You Probably Missed This Sex And The City Cameo In Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the European premiere of Wicked last year Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Could Hollywood really be Wicked enough for a Sex And The City alum? Apparently, the answer is yes.

Ariana Grande jokingly revealed that the “concrete jungle” and the mythical land of “Oz” collided in the digital release of her record-breaking film, which she filmed with co-star Cynthia Erivo.

While speaking with Variety, Ariana teased a hidden gem in the digital release of the film – a bonus feature that includes David Eigenberg in an uncredited role.

David is best known for playing Steven in Sex And The City, later reprising the role in the reboot And Just Like That.

This time, however, Eigenberg voices the Tamarin Monkey in Wicked, delivering what Arian calls “the best line in the whole thing”: “A solicitor was sacked just for arguing a case.”

“So that I guess is Steve from Sex And The City,” the Oscar nominee remarked. “He makes a cameo. He has one line, and it’s the best line in the whole thing, the little Tamarin Monkey.”

David Eigenberg at the premiere of the first Sex And The City movie in 2008 via Associated Press

Ariana also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look on her journey to Oz.

In the interview, the singer made it a point to keep some of “Glinda’s” iconic lines from the Broadway play. In an effort to preserve her love for the role, one of the lines she sought to keep was: “Perhaps you remember my essay? ‘Magic Wands: Need They Have a Point?’”

“I felt it was my duty to protect those little moments for her,” she said.

Ariana and Cynthia are both up for Academy Awards, with the latter now on track to potentially becoming the youngest recipient of an EGOT.