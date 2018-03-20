She announced her campaign on Monday night (19 March), sharing her first campaign video, along with a tweet that simply read: “I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor.”

Former ‘Sex And The City’ actress Cynthia Nixon is officially in the running to become Governor of New York.

Cynthia is best known for her portrayal of Miranda Hobbes in ‘Sex And The City’, a role for which she bagged an Emmy in 2004 (presented to her, intriguingly, by none other than ‘The Apprentice’ star Donald Trump, whose career has also taken an unpredictably political turn in recent years).

If Cynthia is going to thrive in the world of politics, she’s going to need a few trusty soundbites to get voters on board, and given that Miranda was always the most level-headed and rational of the ‘Sex And The City’ girls, we reckon a quick flick through her old scripts wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Here are just a few of Miranda Hobbes’ pearls of wisdom…

Miranda Hobbes on... maintaining relationships