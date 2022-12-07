It Turns Out A Whole Lot Of Us Are Having Sex On Company Time While We WFH

puttapon via Getty Images And it could be making us better workers

Working from home can have its benefits – whether it’s being able to stick a wash on, have a sneaky shower or taking a meeting in our pyjamas, we’ve been loving turning our beds into our offices.

But with the great power of being able to work without eyes on you comes great responsibility - and it turns out some of us are taking our bed offices a little too seriously.

Lovehoney surveyed more than 2,000 individuals over the age of 18 to explore whether working from home has changed their sex and masturbation habits and, spoiler, turns out we’re taking full advantage of the situation.

As many as 49% of respondents admitted to masturbating while on the clock and 39% had gone as far as having sex during their working hours.

To be fair, you’d struggle to get away with that in a regular office.

While it might just seem like people are masturbating because they simply want to, the top reasons for people masturbating during work hours are feeling horny (68%), stress relief (61%), and knowing it’s risky (35%).

Men are the most likely to masturbate because they’re feeling horny, with 68% of them saying this is the main motivation, compared to the same percentage of women who said that they are more likely to masturbate for stress relief.

When asked at which point of the working day they masturbate the most, participants said that toilet breaks are their preferred time in which to take a self-love break, with 39% of respondents saying they’ve done it then.

However, one-fifth (20%) of respondents skipped the bathroom break altogether and just masturbated whilst they were supposed to be doing a work task.

Meanwhile, people are more likely to have sex on their lunch break, with 31% of respondents saying they’ve previously done this – it certainly beats a meal deal.

Unlike masturbating whilst working, having sex whilst working is mostly motivated by simply feeling horny, with 64% of respondents saying that’s their main reason for getting down and dirty during work hours (sorry boss).

In case you really need to justify it to yourself, certified sex educator Bobby Box, has shared some insight on why masturbation should be encouraged:

“Both research and anecdotal reports have found masturbation to be a fantastic stress reliever, which helps us sleep better, mitigate anxiety and depression, and put us in a better mood as it floods our bodies with feel-good hormones and neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin.”