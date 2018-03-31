Disturbing Sexual Harassment Of Teachers In UK Schools Revealed

Sexual harassment of teachers is rife in UK schools, a disturbing new survey has revealed.

One in five has been sexually harassed at school by a colleague, manager, parent or pupil, research published on Saturday by the teaching union NASUWT has shown.

Alarming first-hand accounts also paints a picture of environment in which teachers feel humiliated, depressed and powerless even if they reported their harasser.

One teacher told how her boss groped her in front of students while another said male colleagues told her to “get a man to go home to” rather than stay late at work.

Nearly a third (30%) of those who were sexually harassed were subjected to unwanted touching, while two thirds (67%) experienced inappropriate comments about their appearance or body.

Over half (51%) were subjected to inappropriate comments about sex, and 21% have been sexually propositioned. Around 3% said they had suffered upskirting or down blousing.

When bullying reports were also taken into account, more than eight in ten (81%) told the survey they had been targeted at work.

Here are some of the incidents teachers revealed to the union: