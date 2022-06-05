Shakira and Gerard Piqué at a tennis event in 2019 BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images

Shakira and partner Gerard Piqué have parted ways after over a decade together, the former couple confirmed on Saturday.

In a joint statement announcing the split, Shakira and Gerard said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the wellbeing of our children, who are our maximum priority.”

“Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect,” they added.

The chart-topping Hips Don’t Lie singer and FC Barcelona player began dating shortly after meeting at the Fifa World Cup in 2010, where Shakira performed the official song Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) and Gerard was one of the players on the winning team, Spain.

During their relationship, they welcomed two sons, seven-year-old Sasha, and nine-year-old Mila.

Born in Colombia, Shakira relocated to Barcelona in the 2010s, where she and Gerard had been living together with their family.

Shakira and Gerard together in 2016 Robert Marquardt via Getty Images

Shakira is currently awaiting trial for alleged tax fraud, after losing an appeal last month.

Prosecutors in Spain have alleged that the star had failed to pay up to around £12.4 million in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

According to Reuters, they are arguing that Shakira was living in Catalonia during this period, although she has insisted she did not permanently move there until 2015.

Her legal representatives have insisted: “Shakira’s conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers.”

