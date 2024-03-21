LOADING ERROR LOADING

Shakira is getting candid about her views on marriage.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Colombian pop star, 47, opened up about how being married isn’t ideal for her and her music career.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer was in a relationship with soccer player, Gerard Piqué, for 11 years before they announced their separation in 2022. The former couple share two sons: Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

“In a way, it’s kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don’t know why it was dragging me down, man,” she said in the interview published Wednesday. “Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It’s a compulsive need of mine that I didn’t feel before.”

Shakira, who moved from Spain to the U.S. after calling it quits with Piqué, went on to admit that she’s found being a single parent to be “challenging” at times.

“It’s more challenging because now I’m in charge of these two kids, these two babies that depend on me so much. And I’m a single mother, I don’t have a husband at home to help out with anything,” she explained.

The songwriter doubled down on the “constant juggling” single motherhood requires in an interview with Billboard back in September.

“Sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of being a pop star aren’t compatible,” she shared. “I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill.”

“When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom, and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to playdates. And aside from that, I have to make money,” Shakira added.