Shakira Has Just Been Spotted With Lewis Hamilton, And People Have *Thoughts*

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Getty Images

Shakira’s break from former footballer Gerard Piqué last year was, of course, very sad. But it has to be said, it also gave us some very gripping drama.

First of all, there was that whole strawberry jam infidelity fiasco. Then, the ex-footballer and his new girlfriend allegedly got booted out of a Barcelona restaurant by its Shakira fan owner.

And now, it seems Shakira might have moved on with another A-list sportsman.

The She Wolf singer was first spotted with racing driver Lewis Hamilton in May this year, which is when rumours about the nature of their relationship first began to circulate.

And more recently, Shakira was photographed at dinner with Lewis after his Grand Prix podium finish.



Shakira and Lewis Hamilton having dinner with friends in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Xqo6kSPErS — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2023

In the photo, Lewis’ hand is clearly placed on the singer’s waist. And Shakira had been cheering him along track-side earlier, too.

Here are some of our fave reactions to the romance rumours surrounding the two:



Shakira went from pique to Lewis Hamilton I need her to teach us how to be that iconic, it’s the worlds biggest upgrade https://t.co/23HLcou7UO — maria 🏁 (@cherrylxwis) June 5, 2023

who tf are their mutual friends https://t.co/0J4FSH8CcG — lauraᵕ̈ (@hyuckluhv) June 5, 2023

That smirk on Shak face says everything 🤭 https://t.co/hkJtNW7qTE — This is Gio…Now ✨ (@UGotTheRight_1) June 5, 2023

who with who and who aND WHO https://t.co/nKSDjZqFg2 — lexi. C² defender (@formxle) June 6, 2023

proud of my girl she deserves an f1 driver https://t.co/NwYkAKjKhv — daniela (@peruvianplant) June 5, 2023

Unreal upgrade, proud of my auntie https://t.co/vZcFo4gsbY — angie postecoglou (@maserotoninapls) June 5, 2023

Hamilton so fine, I approve https://t.co/YBLgZL2QCU — j a i (@jaixportillo) June 7, 2023

I love that for her https://t.co/lnofpkvd4D — The Biscotti Hottie (@AceRedBand1t) June 6, 2023

I’m here for the lewis hamilton-shakira power couple era, they both deserve it https://t.co/i3wrk05rnv — Jaya (@stanallday96) June 5, 2023