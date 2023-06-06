Whoopi Goldberg Brings On Crew Member As The View Interview Takes A Chaotic Turn

Things took a somehat chaotic turn when US presidential candidate Tim Scott paid a visit to The View on Monday, culminating in an exasperated Whoopi Goldberg asking a member of the show’s backstage crew to come on set.

During the Republican candidate’s heated exchange with the panel, he was asked about his views on systemic racism – which he previously said he doesn’t believe exists – by presenter Sunny Hostin.

“You have indicated that you don’t believe in systemic racism,” Sunny began. “What is your definition of systemic racism?”

During his response, she then asked a follow-up question about homelessness in the Black community, to which he responded: “You had your chance to ask the question. I’ve watched you on the show. You like people to be deferential and respectful, so, I’m going to do the same thing.”

Shortly after this, anchor Whoopi Goldberg cut in, claiming she needed an “opportunity” to cut to an ad break as producers were “begging” her, and insisted he’d be able to speak more when they returned.

Whoopi gesturing to The View's off-screen crew ABC

However, Scott insisted he was “just getting started”, and rose from his seat.

Later in the show, Whoopi called out the senator for turning to Sunny when answering a question that the Oscar winner had posed him, stating: “That was me talking to you, so I’d love [you to face me].”

“Shall I come next to her?” Whoopi added, eventually getting out of her seat so Scott could address her and Sunny directly.

“Come over here, let’s have a conversation,” he joked, with Ana Navarro commenting: “Your back looks pretty damn good from here.”

Whoopi joined fellow panellist Sunny Hostin on her side of the studio after Scott turned his back on her ABC

As the interview continued, Whoopi revealed she was once again being pressured to cut to an ad break – even going as far as insisting a producer “go up and tell him” on screen.

Which… he then did.

“We’re going to cut to a commercial, but we’ll come back, and you’ll stick around,” he insisted.

A crew member was brought on to explain to Scott why the show needed to cut to an ad break ABC

Finally, Ana took the opportunity to wish viewers a “Happy Pride”, and when Scott suggested that LGBTQ+ views had “indoctrinated” young people, he was met with a sea of boos from the audience.

Whoopi took issue with this reaction, apologising to Scott and telling those in the audience: “Not here. Do not boo. This is The View. We accept we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you can’t boo people here, please. You cannot do it.”

Per Entertainment Weekly, the live broadcast then ended “as if nothing happened” once Scott left the set.

Tim Scott announced his bid for Republican presidential candidate last month, with former president Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also in the running.