Shania Twain fans who missed out on seeing her last two Las Vegas residencies were given some exciting news on Tuesday.

The That Don’t Impress Me Much singer has announced her third stint in Sin City, which will take place at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino next year.

Shania said she was in “a celebratory mood” as she confirmed details of her Come On Over shows, which will kick off on 10 May 2024 and run until 14 December.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come On Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre,” the Grammy winner said in a statement.

“The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas so I hope you all join me!”

Shania added that one dollar from every ticket purchased will be go Shania Kids Can, the Canadian country star’s own charity, which works to “relieve the economic, social and personal sufferings of children”.

Shania, who recently teamed up with Anne-Marie on the hit Unhealthy, previously held a residency, Still The One, at the Caesar’s Palace from late 2012 to 2014.

She then launched Let’s Go! at the Zappos Theater in 2019, but many dates were postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, before she eventually wrapped things up in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Shania is set to play eight tour dates across in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow next month when her Queen Of Me tour reaches the UK.

Shania Twain tickets – When do the Las Vegas residency dates go on sale?

Tickets for Shania Twain’s latest Las Vegas residency – titled Come On Over after her 1998 album – officially go on sale on Monday 21 August at 10am PST in the US, which in the UK will be 6pm BST.

There are also pre-sales beginning on Wednesday 16 August at 10am PST (US)/ 6pm BST (UK).