Shania Twain’s Tour Crew Taken To Hospital After Bus Crash In Canada

Shania Twain performing in Toronto last month Jeremychanphotography via Getty Images

Production crew from Shania Twain’s ongoing tour have been hospitalised after a bus accident in Canada.

A tour bus and truck were reportedly travelling from Winnipeg, where Twain performed on Tuesday (7 November) to Saskatoon as part of the star’s Queen Of Me tour. Shania wasn’t reported to have been on the bus at the time.

“One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon,” Maverick Management said in a statement.”

It added that multiple vehicles encountered “dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather”.

“Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals,” it added. “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support.”

The statement concluded by asking for “patience as we look after our touring family”.

According to the regional CTV News, 13 members of staff were injured in the accident, while pictures of a truck on its side appeared to reveal extensive damage.

The You’re Still The One singer is still expected to perform at Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon on Thursday night.

The singer has four dates left in Canada before she kicks off her Come On Over Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood next year, running from 10 May to 14 December.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come On Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre,” the Grammy winner said of her third stint in Sin City.