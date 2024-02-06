Shannen Doherty Gets Emotional While Rejecting Alyssa Milano’s Latest Charmed Claims

Shannen Doherty in 2019 Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Shannen Doherty is standing by her claim that Alyssa Milano got her fired.

In December, Shannen and her Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs alleged that Alyssa orchestrated Shanne’s exit from their hit WB series in 2001.

Alyssa pushed back on the allegation during a Who’s the Boss? panel discussion on Friday at MegaCon Orlando, by saying it’s “sad that people can’t move past it”.

Alyssa Milano at MegaCon last week Gerardo Mora via Getty Images

“This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history,” Alyssa added in an Instagram post over the weekend.

In the same post, Alyssa alleged that Shannen was fired after a professional mediator investigated accusations made against her on set and then pinned her exit on producers and the studio.

“I did not have the power to get anyone fired,” Alyssa wrote. “Once Shannen left we had five more successful seasons and I am forever grateful.”

Shannen responded to Alyssa’s denial of any wrongdoing during a Charmed panel on Sunday on the last day of MegaCon Orlando.

While sitting between Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, who replaced Shannen on Charmed, Shannen got emotional while reading a statement about the situation.

“Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast — my podcast, Let’s Be Clear,” Shannen began. “In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama.

“We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to her bones, said her diagnosis affected her decision to speak out about Alyssa.

“At this point in my life with my health diagnosis — I’m sorry if I start crying — with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me.

“We told it together, we told our truths and we are standing by our truths,” Shannen added of the claims made on her podcast.

“There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. … There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them.”

Rose McGowan (left), Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs speak during a Q&A session Sunday at MegaCon Orlando 2024. Gerardo Mora via Getty Images

The Heathers actor added that “what somebody else may call drama is an actual trauma for me that I have lived with for an extremely long time”.

Shannen concluded: “And it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me.

“A livelihood that was taken away from my family because somebody else wanted to be number one on the call sheet. That is the truth.”

Rose, who worked with Alyssa on Charmed from 2001 to 2006, then chimed in: “We’ve protected you [the show’s fans] for a long time. We’ve done it for as long as we could. All of us.”

She then shared a quote from comedian Katt Williams, saying: ”Winners do not let losers rewrite history.”

In December, Shannen said during two episodes of the Let’s Be Clear podcast that Alyssa was consistently competitive with her because she was billed as the star of Charmed.

During one podcast episode, Holly Marie also recalled a conversation she had with Charmed producer Jonathan Levin, who allegedly told her that Alyssa threatened to sue, claiming a hostile workplace environment, if Shannen wasn’t fired from the show.

“He said, you know, ‘We’re basically in a position where it’s one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] that it’s [Shannen] or me, and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,’” Holly Marie said.

Holly Marie added that Alyssa had “built a case for herself” by documenting for a mediator every time she felt uncomfortable on set. Holly Marie said that Alyssa’s threat of legal action “by today’s standard, it wouldn’t fucking fly,” noting there were never any “brawls” or “harsh words” on set between Shannen and Alyssa.

“I don’t ever remember being mean to [Alyssa] on set,” Shannen said on her podcast, noting how she once worked around some things for Alyssa for a Charmed episode that Shannen directed.