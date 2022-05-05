Sharon Osbourne Shares Frustration After Contracting Covid After Husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has shared her frustration at contracting Covid after rushing back to the US to care for husband Ozzy after he tested positive for the virus.
The former X Factor judge was forced to take a break from hosting her new TalkTV show just three days after its launch so she could fly home to be with Ozzy.
However, she later told co-star Jeremy Kyle via video call that her “entire household” had subsequently tested positive.
Despite feeling “fine” earlier this week, Sharon has now shared a picture of herself on social media in bed with a drip connected to her arm.
She captioned her post with some angry swearing emojis.
Sharon previously tested positive for the virus in December 2020 and spent a brief period in hospital.
Last week, the star – who is one of the faces of the new TalkTV channel launched by News UK earlier this month – vowed to return to her show The Talk as soon as possible.
Of missing her show, Sharon added: “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days. Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.
“It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”
Earlier this week, Sharon said the Black Sabbath star was now “on the mend”.
The Talk airs weeknights at 9pm on TalkTV and YouTube.