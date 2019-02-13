Sharon Osbourne has shared a promising update about husband Ozzy’s health, after the rock singer was rushed to hospital earlier this month.
Writing on Twitter last week, Sharon thanked fans for their “concern and love” after revealing that 70-year-old Ozzy had been admitted to hospital, following complications from the flu.
She has since revealed that Ozzy has made a big improvement, telling viewers of her US show The Talk that the Black Sabbath frontman has now left intensive care and is able to breathe unassisted.
“He’s out of ICU and he’s doing great,” Sharon explained, to rapturous applause from the studio audience. “He’s breathing on his own. I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes. He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad too.”
She later posted a tweet, once again thanking Ozzy’s supporters and well-wishes, noting: “We are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s thoughtfulness.”
Last month, Ozzy was forced to postpone the European leg of his world tour on doctors’ orders, revealing on his website he’d been diagnosed with the flu and a severe upper-respiratory infection.
Doctors feared the infection could develop into pneumonia had he gone ahead with the tour, which was due to kick off in Dublin last week.
Ozzy said at the time: “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit.
“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.
“I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down.”