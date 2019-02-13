Sharon Osbourne has shared a promising update about husband Ozzy’s health, after the rock singer was rushed to hospital earlier this month.

Writing on Twitter last week, Sharon thanked fans for their “concern and love” after revealing that 70-year-old Ozzy had been admitted to hospital, following complications from the flu.

She has since revealed that Ozzy has made a big improvement, telling viewers of her US show The Talk that the Black Sabbath frontman has now left intensive care and is able to breathe unassisted.