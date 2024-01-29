Sharon Stone Opens Up About Dating App Encounters, Including A Few Users And Losers

Sharon Stone Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Even Hollywood A-listers like Sharon Stone aren’t safe from the occasional perils of finding love online.

Speaking to The Times in an interview published on Friday, the Basic Instinct actor confirmed she’s been using dating apps to find prospective romantic interests ― and the results have been mixed at best.

One of the men Sharon met turned out to be “a heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me”, she said.

“I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something,” the Oscar nominee recalled of her date at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. “And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.’”

Other dates, Sharon explained, have been more successful.

“I was almost like a therapist,” she said. “One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it. And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it.

“It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it.”

And unlike some other celebrities, Sharon doesn’t try to hide her identity while using the apps, noting: “I go on as myself. It’s not like I can fake it.”

"This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100%,” Sharon Stone has said of 2024. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Sharon was married to producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990 and to newspaper editor Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004.

In her chat with The Times, she said she had high hopes for 2024 when it comes to romance.

“This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100%,” she explained. As far as attributes she looks for in a prospective partner, she said: “You don’t look for a list and then your list arrives. That’s what people do who don’t have relationships. So that they can comfort themselves with the fact that they don’t have a relationship and feel that they’re actively making an effort towards that happening in their lives.”

Turns out, Sharon’s pursuit of love has already inspired one famous pal.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show last year, actor Andie MacDowell said Sharoan had already given her some online dating tips.

“I did have Sharon Stone reach out to me to tell me that she’s on Raya,” MacDowell said. “Raya, that’s the one I’m going to do.

