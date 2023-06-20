Shawn Mendes Makes Surprise Appearance At Ed Sheeran Gig For First Live Performance In A Year

Shawn Mendes made an unexpected appearance at Ed Sheeran’s Toronto concert Saturday, marking the Canadian singer-songwriter’s first time performing before a live audience in more than a year.

Mendes emerged onstage at the Rogers Centre just as Sheeran began playing the 2011 single, Lego House. The two musicians then segued into a rollicking rendition of Mendes’ 2017 smash, There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back, performed in duet.

Sheeran is currently touring in support of his latest album, Subtract, released last month. He captured the moment for posterity with a short video on Instagram.

“Wish I could bottle the feeling and keep opening it to feel that buzz again, so much fun,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you for singing with me man, so good to have you back.”

In the footage, Mendes revealed that Saturday’s performance with Sheeran marked his first time onstage in “a year and a half.”

“I feel a bit speechless about it to be honest right now,” he said. “Dude, I feel insane. I feel crazy.”

Watch a clip of Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran performing in Toronto below.

The appearance was particularly noteworthy, as Mendes cut his 2022 Wonder: The World Tour short last year after just seven performances, citing a need for a mental health break.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger.”

In a February interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mendes opened up about continuing to “work to help myself and heal” after taking time off the road.

“I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life,” he said. “I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding.”

Mendes has kept a low profile for much of 2023 thus far, despite appearing to briefly rekindle his relationship with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

