Shawn Mendes Rises Eyebrows After Using Photo Of Wildfire Smoke To Promote New Single

Shawn Mendes is facing a backlash online after using a photo of New York City engulfed in wildfire smoke to promote his latest single.

On Thursday, the Canadian singer-songwriter announced the release of his new track What The Hell Are We Dying For? alongside its cover art, which depicted a picture of the barely visible Manhattan skyline.

Taking to social media to plug his new project, alongside the bleak picture, Shawn wrote: “Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York and finished it only a few hours ago… felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time.”

WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ? OUT NOW



He added that he was “also donating to Canadian Red Cross”, urging fans to “head to the link in my bio to learn more or donate if you can”.

Shawn’s post came as smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US east coast and Midwest on Wednesday, in turn causing hazardous levels of pollution in New York, with people warned to stay indoors or wear a mask.

Many citizens have been experiencing breathing difficulties brought on by poor air quality in the city, which has prompted some music fans to criticise Shawn for using the picture as his single artwork:

… did Shawn Mendes just use a photo of New York City with yesterday’s beyond hazardous air quality to promote his new single … — EMMALYN DAY (@dawseykins) June 9, 2023

I knew someone was going to use the NY wildfire smoke pics as an album cover or whatever, but it being Canadian Shawn Mendes to do so immediately after is funny to me. pic.twitter.com/z6nBmnQrBQ — Sarah Colero (@Sarah_Colero) June 9, 2023

listened to shawn mendes’ new song and it’s not even a climate change song? lmao. it’s a breakup song. and i actually like it.



boy that cover is so unnecessary. — gabe (@____gabe__) June 9, 2023

Shawn Mendes really looked out his window in New York, saw all the smoke, people coughing up their lungs, and thought:

"That's really neat. I'm gonna make it my album art." https://t.co/vWxP0K7p8P — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 9, 2023

Shawn Mendes using a photo of a smoke covered New York taken YESTERDAY as promo for his new song is........ not what I had invisioned for today. — Sarah (@muscadinia) June 9, 2023

shawn mendes seeing the dangerously hazardous skies of new york and thinking what a beautiful album art aesthetic that would make pic.twitter.com/Y9vsSND2Yy — ethan #CrackerBarrelHasFallen (@ethanshumjr) June 9, 2023

NYC: the air outside is literally hazardous to your health rn



Shawn Mendes: You know what would be a sick album cover https://t.co/kl3cacsoTE — TheJosephRich (@thejosephrich) June 9, 2023

Shawn Mendes using the wildfire that’s still happening is WILD promo for a song 💀 — Thicc and Sleepy🇩🇴 @ Working on Heroes Circle (@opal_lines) June 9, 2023

Did Shawn Mendes use NYC’s WildFire Pollution Drama to sell an album? https://t.co/kPnwzMCYkA — janellaboo (@xavichopchop) June 9, 2023

Shawn Mendes using the wildfires in Canada and the severe air pollution crisis in NY as the background for his single is some tone deaf ass shit 🤦♂️ https://t.co/za8TqX5cre — jan❦⁷ saw yoongichi on D1 and D2! (@jansjinnies) June 9, 2023

The song at first appears to reference the wildfires and begins with the lyrics: “Smoke in the air/ the city’s burning down/ I want to speak/ but I don’t make a sound.”

However, as it progresses, What The Hell Are We Dying For? appears to be more of a break-up song, with lyrics like: “Locked in my mind, you’re all I think about, I want to save us, but I don’t know how.”

Shawn reportedly split from fellow singer Camila Cabello for a second time this week.

The former couple were previously together for two years before calling time on their romance in 2021.