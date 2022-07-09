Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour Dates To Focus On Mental Health After Reaching 'Breaking Point'

Shawn Mendes has announced he is postponing the next three weeks of his tour to allow him time to “heal and take care of myself and my mental health”.
The chart-topping star shared an emotional statement on Friday revealing he had “hit a breaking point” and needed a break from performing.
He told his fans: “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows.
“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.
Shawn added that after “a few years off the road” due to Covid, he felt “ready to dive back in”, though this decision ultimately proved to be “premature”.
“Unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he said.
“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”
“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”
The Canadian singer first rose to prominence as a teenager thanks to his popularity on social media, and went on to release his debut single in 2014, at the age of 16.
Since then, he’s gone on to achieve huge chart success, including in the UK where he has had two number ones with Stitches and Señorita, a collaboration with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.