Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour Dates To Focus On Mental Health After Reaching 'Breaking Point'

Shawn Mendes has announced he is postponing the next three weeks of his tour to allow him time to “heal and take care of myself and my mental health”.

The chart-topping star shared an emotional statement on Friday revealing he had “hit a breaking point” and needed a break from performing.

He told his fans: “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

Shawn added that after “a few years off the road” due to Covid, he felt “ready to dive back in”, though this decision ultimately proved to be “premature”.

“Unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he said.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

The Canadian singer first rose to prominence as a teenager thanks to his popularity on social media, and went on to release his debut single in 2014, at the age of 16.

Since then, he’s gone on to achieve huge chart success, including in the UK where he has had two number ones with Stitches and Señorita, a collaboration with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

