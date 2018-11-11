PA Wire/PA Images Tributes left at the scene where three adults and a one-year-old child died in a car crash following a police pursuit in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Friday evening.

A man who died in a horror car crash with his one-year-old son and two other adults was “full of life” and devoted to his children, his devastated family have said. Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his son Usman Adnan Jarral died when Jarrel’s VW people carrier was hit by a VW Golf which was being pursued by police in Sheffield. Husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, also died in the crash on Friday evening. Their 22-year-old daughter Nikola Dunova was injured and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, and her daughter Livia Matova, three, is in a critical condition, South Yorkshire Police said.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, his son Usman Adnan Jarral and husband and wife Miroslav Duna and Vlasta Dunova died in the collision in Sheffield.

Jarrel’s wife Tahreen, 32, was also injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition. His uncle Shafqat Mirza said his nephew was a “humble and polite” man who was extremely proud of his two sons and his stepson. Mirza said: “It’s been absolutely devastating for all of us and all the family. “Here we have a young man who was with us, around us, always asking everybody how we are, and now we find that he is no longer with us. It’s something that we can’t come to terms with. “It was absolutely horrific. So devastating.” Mirza said his nephew was a “loving father” and was “full of life”. He was speaking as relatives and members of the community gathered at the family’s mosque. He said his nephew, who was born in Pakistan and came to Britain as a business student, left another son, aged three, and a six-year-old stepson.

Usman Adnan Jarral