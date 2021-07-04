Sheridan Smith Splits From Fiancé Jamie Horn After Three Years Together

Sheridan Smith has announced that she has split from her fiancé Jamie Horn after three years together.

The news comes just over a year since the couple welcomed the birth of their baby son, Billy, in May last year.

The Bafta-winning star confirmed the news in a joint statement with the former insurance broker to The Sun on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart,” the statement reads.

“We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”