Shirley Ballas Details Cancer Scare After Finding Lump In Her Shoulder

Shirley Ballas has said she is awaiting test results after discovering a lump in her shoulder.
The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who has had two other cancer scares in the past, revealed she has undergone tests after feeling she is getting “sicker by the minute”.
Appearing on GB News, she said: “I got the Covid virus and then they found a ganglion cyst or a tumour in my shoulder.
“I am going backwards and forwards to the hospital all the time. I feel I seem to be getting sicker by the minute.”
She continued: “I can’t seem to get up and out. It’s something between two bones and they are not really sure what it is yet.
“They have done the dye and the MRIs plus this and that. I get the results in a few weeks.”
“The gentleman seems to think it will be fine,” Shirley added. “But, still. It is worrying.”
In 2019, Shirley’s mum Audrey Rich was diagnosed with colon cancer, while her grandmother had a number of procedures to battle the disease, which her aunt also suffered from.
In the same year, the 60-year-old star had her breast implants removed after discovering a growth in her chest.
Elsewhere in the interview, Shirley also addressed the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, casting doubt on the involvement of one of the judges this year.