Shirley Ballas Details Cancer Scare After Finding Lump In Her Shoulder

Shirley Ballas has said she is awaiting test results after discovering a lump in her shoulder.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who has had two other cancer scares in the past, revealed she has undergone tests after feeling she is getting “sicker by the minute”.

Appearing on GB News, she said: “I got the Covid virus and then they found a ganglion cyst or a tumour in my shoulder.

“I am going backwards and forwards to the hospital all the time. I feel I seem to be getting sicker by the minute.”