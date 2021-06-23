Bruno Tonioli’s role on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is still in doubt, according to fellow judge Shirley Ballas. Last year, Bruno was unable to sit on the panel of the BBC ballroom competition as he remained in America to judge the US version of the show. In previous years, he has flown back and forth each week in order to appear on both shows at the same time. However, with restrictions on international travel still in place due to the pandemic, it’s still unclear if he will be able to be part of the upcoming series.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images Bruno Tonioli

Speaking to GB News, Shirley said: “I do believe that Motsi [Mabuse] is back, Bruno they are still deciding depending on the rules flying in and flying out. I know Bruno, if he can make it he will.” It was previously claimed Strictly bosses were working hard to reunite Shirley, Bruno, Motsi and Craig Revel Horwood on this year’s series after Motsi’s role was also placed in doubt when she signed up for a German tour that clashed with the show. However, reports have since claimed Motsi has pulled out of the tour and will take up her seat on the panel for a third year. Last year, she was temporarily replaced by professional dancer Anton Du Beke for two weeks when she was forced to isolate after an emergency trip to Germany.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Bruno last appeared alongside Criag, Motsi and Shirley in 2019