After Sam Ballard's Death, Should Parents Be Worried About Kids Eating Slugs?

A man has died at the age of 29, almost a decade since he became paralysed after eating a slug as a dare.

Australian student Sam Ballard had eaten a slug while drinking with his mates when he was just 19. He later contracted lungworm, a parasitic worm typically found in rats (it’s thought the slug had eaten rat faeces and had become infected).

Ballard spent over a year (420 days) in a coma after developing a rare form of meningitis called eosinophilic meningoencephalitis. The infection impacted his brain meaning that when he finally awoke from the coma, he was paraplegic. He died on 2 November of this year, The Sunday Project’s Lisa Wilkinson reported.

His story is devastating and it raises the question for parents of small children: could eating worms or slugs prove deadly or is this a one-off case?