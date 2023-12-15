Sienna Miller Shuts Down Criticism Over 14-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Oli Green

Sienna Miller says she's "never been able" to "legislate on matters of the heart." Michael Tullberg via Getty Images

Sienna Miller isn’t worried about what the haters have to say about the 14-year age gap between herself and her partner, Oli Green.

In a new interview with Vogue, Sienna, 41, who is expecting a child with Oli, 27, got candid about finding love unexpectedly.

“I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy,” she said of the pair’s relationship in an interview published Wednesday.

“I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to.”

The Anatomy Of A Scandal actor went on to keep it real about the possibility that her younger beau may want to find someone closer to his age in the long run.

But Sienna says it could go either way, adding: “For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older.”

Sienna Miller called out the “double standards” and “judgment” she’s facing for dating a younger man and getting pregnant over 40. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

The Alfie star, who also shares daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge, first began dating Oli after the pair met at a mutual friend’s Halloween party in 2021.

But according to Sienna, she wasn’t expecting much to come from their relationship at the time even after they shared a kiss.

“I was like, ‘This is absurd. This will not go anywhere.’ And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him,” she said.

Earlier this month, Sienna called out the “double standards” and “judgment” she’s faced for dating a younger man and getting pregnant over 40.

“I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal,” she told Vogue’s podcast.

“Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 ― and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ ― it’s such double standards, and I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” she said. “But it’s absurd.”