Pink is best known for her music, but she’s becoming just as popular for slamming trolls online.

The “So What” singer recently announced additional dates for her Summer Carnival tour on X, formerly Twitter, when one person brazenly replied: “Pink got old.” The 44-year-old songstress had no intentions of taking that statement lying down.

“Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day,” she replied Tuesday. “What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able To still piss off complete strangers just by existing.”

She concluded: “Fuck yeah times 44!”

Pink, who was born Alecia Beth Moore, certainly has experience in trouncing trolls. The singer was recently compared unfavourably to comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard, but used that dig as an opportunity to teach her daughter about kindness. Two weeks later, Pink kicked out an interruptive fan for screaming about the dangers of circumcision.

The three-time Grammy winner has also used her platform for nationwide causes.

Pink turned 44 years old in September. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Pink slammed then-President George W. Bush and his opposition to same-sex marriage in 2006’s “Dear Mr. President,” and told People in 2018 that she doesn’t “like labels” regarding gender — because anyone “can do anything” regardless of how they identify.

Last month, Pink used her fame to tackle Florida’s book bans under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Her outspoken political stance and efforts to craft indelible concerts have spawned an impressively loyal fanbase as a result. It’s no surprise that the she received unflinching support for her tweet.

“Pink still sings 95% of living people Under the fucking table and puts on one of the best live shows in the industry. Keep getting old PINK, you’re still killing the game,” wrote one user on X, with another commenting: “Yes, that is indeed how life works.”