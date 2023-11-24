Paris Hilton Just Announced Her New Baby Name, And Everyone's Making The Same Comparison

Paris Hilton on The Tonight Show last month NBC via Getty Images

Reality TV star, hotel heiress and self-proclaimed inventor of the selfie Paris Hilton has announced the name of her second child, and it’s nothing short of legendary.

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a son via a surrogate in January 2023, and she announced on Friday that her family was getting even bigger.

Sharing her news on social media, Paris’ reveal included a photograph of an adorable knitted bunny, some heart-shaped shades and a pink outfit, with the name “London” embroidered on it.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” the caption read.

It’s currently unclear whether the post is an announcement that London has already been born, or is on the way. HuffPost UK has contacted Paris’ team for clarification.

Paris’ friends and fans have already been flooding her comments with well-wishes, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, who wrote: “Congratulations [Paris] and welcome London”.

Of course, a lot of people have also been making the same observations about the baby’s name.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), users have been pointing out how “iconic” the “Paris” and “London” connection is...

Paris Hilton is naming her new baby London. She never misses. — HG🐊🧚🏻♂️ (@honestlyhannahh) November 24, 2023

Ive never seen an assignment so understood as Paris Hilton naming her new baby London — ABNORMAL (@abn_rml) November 24, 2023

Paris Hilton announcing she’s having a baby girl and naming her “London” is one of the most iconic things she could have done 😭 pic.twitter.com/VIbYVQCLuh — Leo 🦃🎃🍂 (@leo_kardashian) November 24, 2023

Paris Hilton naming her child London is just right https://t.co/afE5jZqQVT — Marius (@munwii) November 24, 2023

London Paris 😭😖🏾‼️ — Wesley: 🙋🏾♂️♌️🦄 (@superextrovert) November 24, 2023

Meanwhile others have remarked on how similar the name “London Hilton” is to the Suite Life Of Zack And Cody character London Tipton, an heiress character who was herself a reference to Paris...

Not London Hilton 😭 girly must have been watching suite life of Zack and Cody https://t.co/9FKXCqsEli — k~ (@overprvtected) November 24, 2023

i'll never forget the moment i realized london tipton was basically paris hilton https://t.co/0XXngxhnaI — noelle (@trvthvntold) November 24, 2023

Omg the prophecy baby is coming pic.twitter.com/GAxmSvGVEJ — Libra Messy (@cerveaubrouille) November 24, 2023

LONDON??????? This is so iconic bc London Tipton was literally a parody of Paris Hilton like😭😭😭😭😭 THIS is iconic… https://t.co/sqFQaX3Pxy — V. (@yoncejmin) November 24, 2023

When Paris’ son Phoenix was born, the former star of The Simple Life told People magazine: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other.