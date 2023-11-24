Paris Hilton Just Announced Her New Baby Name, And Everyone's Making The Same Comparison

Reality TV star, hotel heiress and self-proclaimed inventor of the selfie Paris Hilton has announced the name of her second child, and it’s nothing short of legendary.
Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a son via a surrogate in January 2023, and she announced on Friday that her family was getting even bigger.
Sharing her news on social media, Paris’ reveal included a photograph of an adorable knitted bunny, some heart-shaped shades and a pink outfit, with the name “London” embroidered on it.
“Thankful for my baby girl,” the caption read.
It’s currently unclear whether the post is an announcement that London has already been born, or is on the way. HuffPost UK has contacted Paris’ team for clarification.
Paris’ friends and fans have already been flooding her comments with well-wishes, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, who wrote: “Congratulations [Paris] and welcome London”.
Of course, a lot of people have also been making the same observations about the baby’s name.
Over on X (formerly Twitter), users have been pointing out how “iconic” the “Paris” and “London” connection is...
Meanwhile others have remarked on how similar the name “London Hilton” is to the Suite Life Of Zack And Cody character London Tipton, an heiress character who was herself a reference to Paris...
When Paris’ son Phoenix was born, the former star of The Simple Life told People magazine: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other.
“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”