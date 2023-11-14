Pink Pulls An In-Your-Face Move To Fight Book Bans In Florida

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Grammy-winning singer Pink is taking the fight against censorship to where she works.

The pop star on Monday announced she was giving away thousands of banned books at concert stops in Florida, where book-banning has thrived under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

In a partnership with PEN America and Florida bookseller Books & Books, Pink will distribute 2,000 copies of The Family Book by Todd Parr, The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman, Beloved by Toni Morrison and a book from the Girls Who Code series at her Tuesday and Wednesday shows in Miami and Sunrise, according to a release. All are on the free-expression advocacy group’s index of books that were banned at some point.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” the Trustfall performer said. “It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of colour. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books.”

Pink’s move comes on the heels of Florida’s Collier County removing hundreds of titles from its public school libraries after the Florida legislature passed a bill earlier this year permitting schools to restrict classroom materials about gender and sexuality.

Comedian Steve Martin, whose 2000 novel Shopgirl was among the targeted works, fought back with humour last week.

“So proud to have my book Shopgirl banned in Collier County, Florida!” he wrote on Instagram. “Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!”

But the situation is no laughing matter, PEN America says. Florida accounts for more than 40% of book bans amid an overall rise nationally, according to the advocacy group.