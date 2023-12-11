Kim Kardashian Thanks Former Kanye West Designer For His Unique Gifts To Her Kids

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kim Kardashian thanked Bobby Naugle, who co-designed the iconic “Dropout Bear” for Kanye West, after he offered one-of-a-kind items to her children.

The Skims co-founder, in an Instagram story on Friday, showed love to Naugle for reaching out to her last year with hopes of gifting her daughter North West some of the original merchandise that he helped produce for the rapper, who has since changed his name to Ye.

Advertisement

“He asked for nothing in return,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian, who added that the two stayed in touch, said Naugle “felt it be most appropriate” to give a number of vintage Ye items to her children after he was approached by collectors and auction houses.

She wrote that the merchandise, which was created between 2003 and 2005, includes “first-hand sketches” along with the rapper’s “original personal pink” Ralph Lauren polo.

“I would like to publicly thank Bobby for his kindness and generosity (it’s very rare in this industry), when he could have easily made a lot of money from selling off these items instead,” Kardashian wrote alongside a picture of the two.

The other co-designer of the Dropout Bear — a mascot that appeared on the rapper’s first three albums — is Sam Hansen, whom Fake Shore Drive’s Andrew Barber spoke to back in 2021.

Advertisement

Kanye West Dropout Bear designer gets thanks from Kim Kardashian for gifting rare merch https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/9zl3TZazoQ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 10, 2023

Kardashian shares four children with the rapper: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

North, Kardashian and Ye’s oldest daughter, has taken an interest in her parents’ fashion sense over the years.

She rocked a jacket from the rapper’s defunct Pastelle clothing line back in 2022, a look that went for $10,000 on one site featuring Louis Vuitton items and Kaws art, Page Six noted.

North also flexed a look straight out of her father’s early career wardrobe as she donned a vintage Ralph Lauren shirt during a trip to Tokyo earlier this year.

The 10-year-old, in a recent interview with i-D magazine, called herself her own “style icon.”