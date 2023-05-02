These Are The Five Melanoma Signs Everyone Needs To Know

Anastasiia Stiahailo / EyeEm via Getty Images

Skin cancer cases are on the rise in the UK, with Cancer Research UK projecting that there could be around 26,500 new cases of melanoma – the more deadly type of cancer – by 2038-2040.

To put that into perspective, in the UK around 16,000 people are currently diagnosed with it each year, making it the fifth most common cancer.

Advertisement

With May 1-7 being dedicated to National Sun Awareness, there’s really never been a better time to protect your body’s biggest organ.

What causes skin cancer?

Most skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun – and the way you spend time in the sun can increase your risk, says Dr Paul Banwell, a plastic surgeon and skin cancer expert.

He suggests sudden sun exposure can do the most damage to your skin, whereas slowly exposing your skin to the sun for a few minutes a day allows your skin to gradually produce more melanin or pigment.

“Too much UV exposure can cause sunburn as the rays hit the deeper layers of the skin, the dermis, and can damage the cells,” explains Dr Banwell.

Advertisement

“UVB rays can lead to sunburn and UVA rays can travel more deeply into the skin and both affect your skin’s health.”

A survey from the British Association of Dermatologists shows that in one year, 35% of people in the UK were burnt at least once, with 28% of those being burnt more than three times during the year.

And we’re even more likely to be sunburned abroad, with almost half of people who have been abroad getting sunburnt whilst away (46%).

People with fair skin have a greater risk of developing skin cancer – so it’s even more important for this group to be sun aware.

“Fairer people have less melanin (the pigment that helps protect the skin from ultraviolet rays), which is why they burn more easily,” adds Dr Banwell.

Advertisement

Where are you most likely to develop skin cancer?

“Although it can happen anywhere, it’s most common on the back for men and the legs for women,” says Dr Banwell.

“They’re uncommon in areas that are protected from the sun’s UV rays, such as the buttocks and the scalp.”

What are the types of skin cancer?

If cancer is caught early, it can be easily treated, says the skin expert. But skin cancers “can look very different and the symptoms can vary,” he adds. So it’s important to be aware of the signs to look out for.

There are different types of skin cancer: non-melanoma skin cancers and malignant melanomas. “Non-melanoma skin cancer refers to a group of cancers that slowly develop in the upper layers of the skin,” Dr Banwell explains.

“These are the more common types of skin cancer. The main types of non-melanoma skin cancers are basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas.”

Advertisement

Dr Banwell says basal cell carcinomas present in various ways but any area that does not heal after a couple of months, especially if becoming raised or bleeding, should be checked.

He adds: “Often they look like small pearly nodules with a crust.

“Common symptoms of skin cancer include a sore or area of skin that doesn’t heal within four weeks, looks unusual or hurts, is itchy, bleeds, crusts or scabs for more than four weeks.”

The less common type of skin cancer is known as melanoma, which can be more serious. “Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other organs,” he says.

The most common sign of melanoma is the appearance of a new mole or a change to an existing mole.

Any pigmented mole that changes colour, size, outline or moles that bleed, become raised or crusty should be checked, he says, especially if there are pre-existing multiple moles, a family history of skin cancer, sunburn history and sun bed use.

Outdoor sports such as sailing, surfing, windsurfing, golf and tennis are risk factors too.

Advertisement

What are the five melanoma signs to look for?

Dr Banwell says for melanoma specifically, a simple way to remember the warning signs is to remember the A-B-C-D-Es:

Advertisement

Asymmetrical. Does the mole or spot have an irregular shape with two parts that look very different?

Border. Is the border irregular or jagged?

Colour. Is the colour uneven?

Diameter. Is the mole or spot larger than the size of a pea?

Evolving. Has the mole or spot changed during the last few weeks or months?

How to look after your skin and help avoid skin cancer

A helpful way to look out for the signs above is to see a GP or skin expert to conduct mole mapping – a way to photograph and make notes about all your moles and check up on them every year to see if there have been any irregular changes.

And it should go without saying, but a broad-spectrum sun cream with a high UVA/UVB rating should be in your shopping basket this summer.

“Fortunately, skin protection in the form of SPF is better and more advanced than ever before, however people continue to apply it too sparingly and not often enough,” says Dr Banwell.

“It’s essential that a greater emphasis is placed on the importance of regular SPF application, even when it’s not sunny, and please remember to protect skin from not only UVA and UVB radiation but also InfraRed and Visible Light.”

And don’t forget to see a professional if you’re worried about any changes to your skin.

“To achieve maximum protection against UV radiation, sunscreen should be applied to everything that’s being exposed to the sun,” Dr Banwell concludes, “even the scalp.”